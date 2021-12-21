Smriti Irani's Instagram Post About Mom's Slap Goes Viral; Celebrities And Netizens React

Smriti Irani, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, shared a sarcastic image on Instagram on December 20. The post shared by the Union minister, read, "When I was a kid, they didn't take me to a psychologist... My mom was able to open my chakra, stabilize my karma and clean my aura with one single slap."

The picture shared on Monday night was shared to Irani by her mother. Irani's post, as a kid of the 1980s, speaks about what it was like growing up during that era, and it has left hundreds of Instagram users amused and nostalgic in equal measure. In the caption of her post, the Union minister wrote, "My ma gleefully shared this with me … aur kis kis ki mataji ne aise aura clean ki hai kripaya haath uthayein (Please raise your hand if your mother has cleaned your aura like this)." She added, "ps—- Ma love u."

The post grabbed attention of many celebrities

The post received 38,450 likes and comments from Instagram users and celebrities such as Anupam Kher and Maniesh Paul. It also grabbed the attention of television personalities such as Sourabh Jain and Nikitin Dheer. Anupam Kher commented, "Meri mata ji to abhi bhi aisa he karti hai." Nikitin Dheer wrote, "Chittar was the cure of most issues." Smriti Irani replied to Dheer's comment, "always."

Smriti Irani is an active Instagram user who has over a million followers. She uses the platform to publish hilarious posts as well as updates about her family and friends. However, this post got mixed reaction from netizens. Check it out below:

It is to be noted that, on Tuesday, Irani introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Parliament, which proposes raising the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years.

Image: PTI