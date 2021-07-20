Smriti Irani's Latest Insta Post Winning Hearts; Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor & Others React

The actor-turned-politician has a deep connection with the TV and film fraternity, and thus many people from the industry interact with her posts. Mostly, one can see Ekta Kapoor and Mouni Roy commenting on her videos and pictures.

Smriti Irani Instagram posts



Smriti Irani is one of the few cabinet ministers who keep her profile active and posts often. Earlier last week, paying a tribute to the legendary actor Surekha Sikri on her demise and captioned it as, “Artist extraordinaire RIP Surekha Sikri!"

On Dilip Kumar’s sudden demise, Irani shared an emotional video. The short recording starts with Dilip Kumar reciting a Shayari during an interview and says, “Hamare baad is mehfil mein afsane bayan honge, Bahare humko dhundengi na jaane hum kahaan honge.” Irani shared the video saying, “A tribute by a fan…circulating in the what’s app universe..relevant, riveting, real.”

Irani always makes the best of social media by posting on various social issues, in order to create awareness among users. She also shared an animated video featuring a young girl on Instagram showcasing a terrific message.

The clip made by Instagram handle @bohrasisters, shows a young girl holding a broom in her hand along with a bucket full of water on her side and teary eyes. While the background music is the song, ‘Dil hai chota sa, choti si asha,’ the video continues to show a hand taking away the broom from the girl, wiping her tears, combing her hair, and making her wear a school uniform along with providing a book. The video ends with showing the little girl with wings and a message saying, ‘Give her wings to fly.’



Image: Instagram