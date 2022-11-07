Last Updated:

Smugglers Held In Uttar Pradesh With Smack Worth Rs 2 Crore

Three alleged narcotic smugglers have been arrested by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh police with smack worth about Rs 2 crore, officials said on Monday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Johny alias Javed, Tauhid, and Surendra were arrested on a tip off from Sampla road in Deoband area of Saharanpur district on Sunday, they said.

STF recovered 220 gm smack worth over Rs 2 crore in the international market from their possession. A detailed probe is on in the matter. 

