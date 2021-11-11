SN Pradhan Appointed As NCB Chief Till August 2024; Relieved From NDRF

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Odisha, Satya Narayan Pradhan has been appointed as a full-time Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). His appointment has been done on a deputation basis till the date of his superannuation which is August 31, 2024, or till further orders from the Centre.

Earlier this year, Pradhan who was also serving as the Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was given the additional charge of the anti-drug central agency after Rakesh Asthana was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner and was holding both the positions collectively. Now in a major reshuffle by the central government on November 9, he has been replaced by IPS officer Atul Karwal as the Director-General of NDRF further relieving him from the position.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also directed the concerned wing for the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) appointment of Satya Narayan Pradhan to the post of Director-General, Narcotics Control Bureau on a deputation basis and further requested to relieve him from the charges of the NDRF DG on an immediate basis to enable him to take up the new assignment.

Who is Satya Narayan Pradhan?

A 1988-batch Jharkhand cadre IPS officer, Satya Narayan Pradhan is a native of Odisha and has also served as a senior IPS officer from the state. He also served as the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern region and was later appointed as the Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

In July 2021, SN Pradhan was given the additional charge of the NCB head from Rakesh Asthana who was recently appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner, for a period of three months or till the appointment and joining of a regular incumbent or until further orders, stated the order issued by the Union Home Ministry.

Atul Karwal appointed NDRF DG

As a part of the Centre's recent reshuffle, Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Atul Karwal has been appointed as the new Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). An official order states, "Atul Karwal, IPS (GJ: 88) presently working as Director, SVP NPA in Level-16 of the pay matrix to the post of Director-General, NDRF by temporarily upgrading the post of Director General, NDRF to the level of DG on a personal basis for a period of two years from the date of joining the post or till further orders, whichever is earlier."

Image: ANI