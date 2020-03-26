EXCLUSIVE: Delhi Police Commissioner Speaks To Republic TV On Measures Taken By The Force

In these moments of crisis, there are many unsung heroes and our men in uniform reflect the epitome of sacrifice. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava highlighted the measures taken by Delhi Police to ease the problems faced by the residents of the national capital during the lockdown. “My appeal to everyone is to pay heed to what the honorable Prime Minister has to say. We are doing everything that we can to ease out things for the citizens. We are also open to any suggestion to improve the situation,” said Shrivastava.

Delhi Police has been on the frontline trying to communicate with residents of the national capital. Speaking about the measures taken by Delhi Police, Shrivastava said, “We have opened Helplines so that if there any queries we can answer them. In the last few hours, we have got 1459 calls. We have also made arrangements for E-passes for hospitals and dispensaries.”

READ: SN Srivastava details efforts of Delhi police to ease lives of people amid lockdown

READ: Delhi CM Kejriwal opens up food delivery & 24x7 essentials manufacturing amid lockdown

There have multiple reports from the national capital suggesting how Delhi Police officials have been helping residents with essential items. “There are several such incidents. Difficult to enumerate all of them. But yes our focus has been that everyone receives essential items. Now we are focusing on the essential supply of goods. We are also sending vehicles to those who are getting stuck,” he added.

The Delhi Police Commissioner also took some questions posed by Republic TV viewers. On being asked as to how many people can go to buy essential items/groceries, Shrivastava said, “There isn’t any rule on this. But my suggestion would be to limit this as much as possible. One person at a time would be ideal. We would like one person goes. One is always better but in case if so happens 2 are required to go then it's still ok.”

On whether it is mandatory to wear masks and gloves while visiting certain premises as certain reports suggested that Delhi Police had passed an order, Shrivastava said, “We have passed no such order. We cannot comment whether one should wear masks or not.”

READ: Delhi Police sets up 24X7 helpline number to address queries on lockdown

READ: After Day 1 of Coronavirus Lockdown, Delhi air now superior to Mumbai; Here's the proof