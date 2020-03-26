SN Srivastava Details Efforts Of Delhi Police To Ease Lives Of People Amid Lockdown

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on Thursday detailed the steps taken by the police to ensure uninterrupted services of essential commodities amid nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic.

SN Srivastava said the Delhi police has established a helpline number to provide assistance to all those facing inconveniences in travelling or buying essential commodities. He noted that the helpline number has received 1,459 calls in a single day, and the police have reached out to each of them.

Efforts of Police in easing the lives of people

In one of the major actions taken by the Delhi police, the Police Commissioner said that the officers passed on information to organisations involved in supplying food to the homeless people, and assisted them in delivering meals to the needy. In a bid to help out people working in hospitals and healthcare sectors, the police have ensured that they face no inconvenience in travelling. In case they do not have vehicles to reach hospitals, the officers are helping them with transportation.

SN Srivastava further said, the police have identified e-commerce industries dealing with food items and issued e-passes to them for delivering food to peoples homes. All Deputy Commissioners have been authorised to issue passes to the people who are providing essential services. In the last 3 days, the department has successfully issued 15,000 passes to these people, the Police Commissioner said.

Vehicles transporting essential services operate smoothly

The Delhi Police on Thursday directed all its personnel to allow persons and vehicles engaged in essential services to remain operational in the national capital while also listing out names of retailers and online delivery services that shall be allowed to function, officials said.

All traffic, picket and beat staff have been briefed to allow the following retailers, operators and online delivery services to operate in Delhi. This comes a day after the Delhi Police held a meeting with representatives of e-commerce websites and assured them help in ensuring smooth movement of essential services.

Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, 24 Seven, Blue Dart, DTDC, Wow Express, Swiggy, Grofers, BigBasket, MilkBaasket, Dunzo, Big Bazaar, Snapdeal, Licious, Medlife, Pharmeasy, UrbanClap, Ninjacart, Honsa Conumer Pvt. Limited, Healthians Diagnostics, Delhivery Pvt Limited, Nutrimoo Milk Dairy, More Retail Limited, Easyday, Jabong, Myntra, Spencer's, Reliance Fresh, Jubilant Food Works, Foodpanda, Faaso's, Pizza Hut, Uber Eats, Needs Supermart Pvt Limited, 1MG, Dr Lal Path Labs, Max-Path, Satvacart, Iifco and other e-commerce retailers and operators have been allowed to function in the national capital, according to police.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

