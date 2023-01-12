After Lizard And A Dead Rat, Now Snake Found In Mid-day Meal In West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lambasted the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and accused it of diverting the funds given by the Centre for the mid-meal scheme as several students in West Bengal's Birbhum were hospitalised after consuming lentils from a pan that also cooked a small snake with it.

Taking to his Twitter, BJP's Information and Technology Department In-charge, Amit Malviya slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal over the mid-day meal row, accusing it of "systematic misappropriation and diversion" of Centre's mid-day meal or PM Poshan funds to state government's administrative machinery. The BJP leader also called this alleged diversion of funds by the TMC government the "biggest ongoing financial scam in West Bengal".

The systematic misappropriation and diversion of Central Govt's Mid Day Meal or PM Poshan funds to State Govt's administrative machinery is the biggest ongoing financial scam in West Bengal.

Malviya in his tweet also shared the letter of West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari, wherein the latter informed the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan about the alleged "misappropriation" of Centre's mid-day meal funds by the West Bengal government.

BJP accuses TMC of misappropriation of Centre's mid-day meal funds

Speaking to Republic, Malviya said, "The truth of Bengal administration is that funds meant from Central government’s programme like mid-day meal or the Poshan programme are being diverted to the administrative expenditures. Therefore it leaves very little amount for the purpose it is intended for."

Adding further he said, "That is why you have contractors who are cutting corners, not taking adequate care of the food that is being prepared. The distribution is questionable and eventually, the student suffers. Either they do not get the requisite amount of nourishment or you instances like fixing snakes, and lizards in mid-day meal. The central government is giving money to the state government, but the state government is misutilising it. The Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Suvedhu Adhikari has written a letter to Education Minister highlighting these discrepancies and misappropriation."

Malviya said that it’s not just this scheme but the funds from the other Central schemes such as PM Awaas Yojana have been diverted for administrative expenses and audits are going on. "There’s a lot that Mamata Banerjee needs to answer here," the BJP leader said.

Snake found in mid-day meal in Bengal

Several students of Mandalpur Primary School in Dheka area of the Mayureshwar II block in West Bengal's Birbhum were hospitalised on Monday afternoon after consuming their midday meal provided by the government. According to ANI, citing officials, around 20 of the total 53 students present in the school at the time ate the mid-day meal, following which they suffered health implications. The horror came to the fore after a school staff who cooked the mid-day meal claimed that a snake was found in one of the containers that contained the lentils.

"It happened in Mandalpur Primary School. All the students were taken to a hospital. I also went to the hospital & talked to the parents. Students are fine now," the District Primary School Council chairman told ANI.

West Bengal | Snake found in mid-day meal at a school in Birbhum



It happened in Mandalpur Primary School. All the students were taken to a hospital. I also went to the hospital & talked to the parents. Students are fine now: P Nayek, Chairman, Dist Primary School Council (11.01)

Notably, in a separate instance, a dead rat and a lizard were also found in a mid-day meal in the Malda district of Bengal. "The case of dead lizard and rat found in mid-day meal has come to our notice. Strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for it," said Malda District Magistrate Nitin Singhania.