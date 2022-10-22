Snakes In The Ganga Author Flags Dangerous Theory Of US Racism Spawning From Indian Caste

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know, author of ‘Snakes in the Ganga: Breaking India 2.0’, Rajiv Malhotra, explained how the ideas that the United States has about the caste system gets imported to India.

Speaking on the topic, Malhotra stated, "Nowadays, because we live in a global era, the Kurukshetra is global, you cannot say that something happening a thousand miles away, won't affect us. Distance is absolutely irrelevant."

He explained, "Let me ask you this- what happens if Microsoft and others like them enact a corporate policy in their HR department to have caste quotas and census of caste the way they have for the blacks and whites in the United States, and they say caste is equivalent to blacks and whites issue in the United States, and what happens when they enforce it to their subsidaries in India? All of this is likely to happen."

'They say caste is the origin of American racism'

Earlier in his interview, the Indian-born American author added, “A new theory has been formulated in the United States in Ivy leagues, called critical caste theory. It says caste is the origin of American racism. According to them, caste origniated in the Vedic traditions, according to them, and then the British learnt it in India, brought it to America and it helped them frame the black and white issue in terms of racism. So caste and racism are inseparable. Caste is the world-wide culprit for racism everywhere. It is the architecture, the blue-print from which racism of all kind emerges worldwide," he put forth.

He added, “Based on this there is an attack on IITs by Harvard professor Ajantha Subramanian in one of the major books of 400 pages saying that IITs are a bastion of casteism. Basically privileging the Brahmins and oppressing the Dalits. And then, furthermore, there has been a lawsuit in Silicon Valley against Cisco that the Brahmins who are in the management there are essentially racist. Therefore, American law on racism has to be applied to prosecute any such cases.”