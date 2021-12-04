SNC demonstrates operational capabilities as part of Navy week celebrations

Kochi, Dec 4 (PTI) A breathtaking display of military precision, daredevil skills and daring armed operations were performed by officers of Southern Naval Command (SNC) here on Saturday as part of Navy Week celebrations, enthralling the public. Kerala Governor Arif Mohamed Khan was the chief guest at the event, which showcased the potent capability and provided an insight into operation into the sea.

The event, got up to celebrate Navy Day, which is celebrated every December 4, was organised at Rajendra Maidan and was hosted by Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Southern Naval Command.

The demonstration commenced with MARCOS (Marine Commandos) carrying out simulated combat beach reconnaissance and assault, using inflatable watercrafts 'Gemini', followed by delivering the programme brochure to the chief guest.

The event also witnessed the fly past performance by fixed wing aircraft Dornier, the Anti-Submarine warfare helicopter Seaking 42 B, the indigenously manufactured surveillance and search and rescue helicopter ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) and the 'Angels of the Sea', the Chetak helicopter.

During the 90-minute-long display, seven ships of the SNC undertook various demonstrations, including simulated firing of guns and helicopter landing demos on the deck of the ship.

INS Kochi, an indigenously built guided missile destroyer named after the city of Kochi, INS Tarangini, INS Shardul, INS Sarvekshak, INS Sujata and the fast attack crafts, INS Kabra and INS Kalpeni took part in the demonstration.

Special operations by MARCOS from air and water; simulation of VBSS (Visit, Board, Search and Seizure) operations and helobatics by ALH and Chetak helicopters including SAR (Search and Rescue) were part of the demonstration.

MARCOS displayed a stealthy insertion into the "enemy area" and undertook demolition of an offshore enemy installation.

Specially trained sniffer dogs of the Indian Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team demonstrated its special capability of detecting an explosive device for the team to later dispose off safely.

A continuity drill performed by 30 men contingent from INS Dronacharya stood out for its stunning and precise discipline and skills in weapon handling. The display concluded with a Beating the Retreat by the naval band and the ceremonial sunset ceremony.

All naval ships in the harbour were illuminated during the ceremonial sunset ceremony.

The events marked the culmination of year-long celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh being celebrated till December 16 2021.

Earlier in the day, the Governor addressed the Officers and men of the Naval Command on 'Secularism- in the context of Constitution, it's position and relevance' and thanked them for their support to the state and district administration in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also urged the service personnel to continue to serve the country with pride and valor and congratulated on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Varsh. PTI RRT APR APR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)