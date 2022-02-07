An Igloo cafe set up in J&K's Gulmarg has become an attraction for tourists apart from the snow-capped mountains of the Union Territory. This new attraction has been opened at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg.

The creator of the Igloo cafe 'Snoglu', Syed Wasim Shah, detailed the media about the construction of Switzerland hotel inspired cafe and said, "I saw this concept in Switzerland a few years back where they have such hotels, which are equipped with sleeping facilities as well. I thought Gulmarg sees a lot of snow, and so why not bring introduce the same kind here".

He mentioned that this year, he deiced to make a world record and so created the Igloo of height 37.5 feet and 44.5 diameters. He claimed that last year his constructed Igloo was Asia's highest. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, a cafe in Switzerland that stands with a height of 33.8 feet and a diameter of 42.4 feet, is the biggest Igloo cafe in the world.

"The cafe was built in 64 days with the help of 25 people who worked day and night", Shah added.

First Igloo Cafe comes up in kashmir's Gulmarg pic.twitter.com/cN6zf2Apfz — Cyclist umar Rashid (@Cyclistumar) January 27, 2021

Gulmarg Igloo Cafe

The snow tables, each meant for four people, are carved in a circular fashion to serve 40 people at a time. While the last year's cafe had four tables, that could accommodate 16 people to serve meals simultaneously.

"The cafe has a thickness of five feet, and the owner hopes that it stands till March 15, after which I plan to close it for the public", Shah stated.

While a member of Igloo Cafe, Mahur told ANI, "It's world's largest Igloo cafe. We've applied for World record, process on. The last world record is from Switzerland in 2016, we've surpassed that. It's 37.5 feet tall & 44.5 feet diameter".

He further stated that the cafe has two sections, one for seating and the other for art space, wall carvings. While the skin of sheep has been used as seat covers. It took about 2 months to construct this cafe. Traditional Kashmiri cuisine has been recommended as a must-try for visitors.

(Image: RepublicWorld)