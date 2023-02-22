SNOOPGATE: Manish Sisodia's First Response, Claims 'False Case, Many More To Be Filed'

Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday issued his first response after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave a nod to the sanction against prosecuting him under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case in Delhi.

Taking it to Twitter, Sisodia claimed of being falsely accused by the rivals and claimed that the rivals will level more allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "Making false cases against your rivals is a sign of a weak and cowardly person. As the Aam Aadmi Party grows, many more cases will be filed against us"., Delhi Deputy CM tweeted in Hindi.

अपने प्रतिद्वंदियों पर झूठे केस करना एक कमज़ोर और कायर इंसान की निशानी है।



जैसे जैसे आम आदमी पार्टी बढ़ेगी, हम पर और भी बहुत केस किए जाएँगे। https://t.co/hu37UOytyt — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 22, 2023

Manish Sisodia to be prosecuted in snooping case, MHA gives nod

MHA gave sanctions to prosecute Sisodia in snooping case. This action comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the Central Investigation Bureau's (CBI) request for prosecution sanction and forwarded the same to the Home Ministry. The feedback unit (FBU) was set up by the Delhi government in 2015 in a bid to check corruption allegedly collected "political intelligence".

The CBI had sought sanction to register an FIR against Sisodia, who heads the Vigilance department of the Delhi Government. The AAP dispensation had surreptitiously proposed setting up the FBU- an Extra Constitutional-Extra Judicial Intelligence Agency to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and also to do "trap cases", as per CBI.

This snooping unit, with no legislative or judicial oversight, was being run and managed by the close aides and advisors of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who reported directly to him. The case also pertains to illegal and unaccounted expenditures in the name of the Secret Service Fund allocated to the FBU.

According to the CBI, the unit started functioning in 2016 with a provision of Rs 1 crore for secret service expenditure. Kejriwal moved the proposal in a Cabinet meeting in 2015, but no agenda note was circulated. No sanction from the Lt Governor was taken for appointments in the FBU.

The agency added, 60% of the reports generated by the FBU pertained to vigilance and corruption matters, while "political intelligence" and other issues accounted for around 40%. It alleged that FBU was misused by the concerned public servants for a purpose other than the one for which it was manifestly created.