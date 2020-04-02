J&K: Army's Snow Leopard Brigade Evacuates Pregnant Lady From Snow-clad Gurez Valley

In a courageous effort, the Dawar Camp of Snow Leopard Brigade airlifted a pregnant lady stranded in snow-covered Gurez Valley, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Due to high snow levels, the Gurez valley is cut off from the rest of the Kashmir Valley. The bad weather conditions also made it challenging for the Army to evacuate the patient by air.

​On April 1, the Army Camp received a distress call from the J&K civil administration to airlift Zytoona Begum, resident of Satni Village who was in a critical condition. She was a case of Molar Pregnancy with excessive bleeding resulting in low Haemoglobin and needed urgent surgery. The patient was under observation of the civil and Army medical team at a hospital at Dawar.

As soon as the weather improved on Thursday afternoon, the patient was evacuated from Army Helipad in Gurez to the LD Hospital in Srinagar. At a short notice, the brave soldiers of Snow Leopard Brigade activated the Gurez Helipad and the patient was continuously monitored during the rescue.

Here are the images from the rescue operation:

COVID-19 threat doubles the difficulty

The threat of COVID-19 further made it difficult to excavate the pregnant lady. The hospital in Dawar, where she was admitted has limited diagnostic and treatment facilities. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical team of Dawar Army Camp and Sub District Hospital in Gurez Valley achieved a great level of teamwork.

With the combined efforts of Army and Civil Administration, a quarantine facility has also been created at Dawar, where five civilians who had recently returned from Bandipora have been quarantined.

