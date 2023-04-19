Snow, Rain Lead To Dip In Temperatures In Himachal Pradesh

The maximum temperatures plummeted across Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and stayed six to 15 notches below normal in most places in the mid and higher hills.

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received a fresh spell of snow during the day and while the mid and lower hills experienced widespread rains.

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rains lashed Shimla and its surrounding areas and the sky remained heavily overcast. Foggy conditions prevailed in the state capital and surrounding areas, reducing visibility to a few metres during the morning hours.

The local meteorological station has warned of light snowfall in the higher reaches in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba districts on April 19 and issued an yellow warning of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on April 20 and 21.

The weather office also predicted a wet spell till April 25.

According to the weather office, Gondla and Kusumseri received 6 cm of fresh snow and Keylong 2 cm.

It said Manali was recorded the wettest in the state with 62 mm rains, followed by Joginderagar and Bhuntar with 46 mm each, Kasol 45 mm, Kusumseri 39 mm, Bharmour 38 mm, Kothi 37 mm, Kotkhai 35 mm, Shimla, Chamba and Kalpa 32 mm each, Shillaroo 31 mm, Sundernagar 30 mm, Palampur 28 mm, Mashobra and Kufri 27 mm each, Sarahan 26.5 mm, Tissa and Tinder 24 mm each, Berthin 22.5 mm, Dalhousie 20.3 mm, Mandi 19.8 mm and Jubberhatti and Reckongpeo 18.6 mm each.

Seobagh recorded a day temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius, 21.3 degrees below normal.