Snowfall In Upper Areas Of Chamoli, Rudraprayag

There was fresh snowfall in the upper areas of the hilly districts of Chamoli and Rudraprayag on Tuesday as icy cold winds swept through the lower areas.

Kedarnath, Badrinath, Valley of Flowers and the Kedarnath Musk Deer Park received snow during the day, while overcast conditions prevailed in the lower areas, Chamoli district disaster management officer N K Joshi said.

Cold winds blowing in the two districts added to the chill, he said.

