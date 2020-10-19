Social Activist Slams Mumbai Police; Strongly Supports Republic TV

Social activists like Ranjana Kumari have slammed the Mumbai Police for their gross intolerance and vindictive aggression towards Republic TV by stooping very low in to frame the network for their own vested interest.

"It's appalling to see the level and height of intolerance towards Media and Republic TV in particular. Media is being blocked and targeted. You just can't report. Authorities are not able to digest anyone questioning them. It's really sad and the trend is very disturbing. Whether it's Hathras or Mumbai the situation is same. Reporters are bring blocked from reporting. This shows their intolerance and vindictiveness. You just can't report anything in Mumbai. This is the encroachment of the right to freedom of the press," Ranjana Kumari told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Monday.

She questioned the wisdom and motive of the Maharashtra Government in continuously harassing Republic TV network through all possible mediums. "Instead of Maharashtra Govt coming to the rescue of Media and uphold the principles of democracy and freedom of speech, it's been instrumental in ruthlessly crushing the same,'' she said.

Ranjana Kumari also questioned and criticized the Congress Party for using a picture from Bangladesh to misrepresent the poverty situation in India. "It's very sad to see prominent political parties without doing any homework are indulging in petty politics. The economic situation in the country is in bad shape. There is no denying the fact, but that does not mean you can post wrong and fake pictures. That's not just bad taste, but it's really deplorable."

Meanwhile, the Left parties have supported the Congress on the hunger index-Bangladesh picture tweet.

CPI general secretary D Raja said "It was not important what Congress has tweeted or deleted. The fact remains that there is abject poverty and hunger in the country under PM Modi's regime. Modi must go to the village and see the reality instead of his Ministers doing politics over a tweet."

