Social Harmony Achieved By Embracing All With An Open Heart: Bhupender Yadav

Social harmony is not achieved through speeches but by embracing everyone with an open heart, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.

His remarks came during the launch of the book "Our Life, Our Memories", a collection of stories of four personalities associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and marginalised sections of society. The book captures the challenging circumstances of Asha Lakda, late Aniket, Kaliram, and Dhanraj, and their relentless struggle to move forward. It highlights how they inspired the people around them despite their ordinary circumstances.

Sunil Ambekar, all-India prachar pramukh of the RSS, said, "The ideology of the ABVP or the Sangh broadens people's thinking. It fills individuals with love for the country rather than hatred. It does not confine them to their own organisation, but provides them with an opportunity to serve the nation and excel in their personal lives."

Harsh Chauhan, chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes said, "This book does not merely present the lives of ABVP workers; it also serves as an evidence of how ordinary people perform extraordinary deeds. These stories will inspire the youth, and reading this book will awaken their self-confidence, making them believe that they too can achieve greatness."