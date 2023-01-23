Sonam Wangchuk, Who Inspired '3 Idiots', To Be On 5-day Fast To Raise Climate Awareness

Sonam Wangchuk, a well-known social reformist who is highly praised for his work towards educational reforms in Ladakh, on Saturday, 21 January, made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a video titled "All is not well in Ladakh. Ladakh ki mann ki baat" for ensuring the safety and protection of Ladakh over climate severity.

Wangchuk, whose life story inspired the Bollywood film 3 Idiots, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the safety and protection of Ladakh as studies suggested the extinction of nearly 2/3rd of the glaciers in the Union Territory. Sharing a 13-minute-long video, the real-life Phunsukh Wangdu - the character played by Aamir Khan, said that Ladakh is facing dire concerns. He also mentioned the 6th Schedule of the Constitution and the protests surrounding the same.

Wangchuk to sit on 5 days fast at -40 degrees Celsius at the Khardung-la

Wangchuk on Sunday announced his plan to sit on 5 days fast at -40 degrees Celsius at the Khardung-la from 26th January, supporting the demand for the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh and also protection of ecology of the cold desert region. In an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ladakhi social activist said he has decided to sit on a symbolic fast from the Republic Day at one of the world’s highest 18,000 ft Khardungla Pass in harsh cold weather instead of comfort conditions in Leh.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Wangchuk asserted that if the carelessness continued and the Ladakh is refrained from being provided protection from the industries, the glaciers in the Union Territory will extinct, thus creating enormous problems due to water scarcity in India and its neighbourhood.

Wangchuk's appeal to PM Modi

"If measures are not taken, the industries, tourism, and commerce will continue to flourish in Ladakh and will eventually finish it. Recent studies from Kashmir University and other research organizations have concluded that glaciers in Leh-Ladakh will finish nearly to its 2/3rd if they are not properly taken care of. A study by Kashmir Univesity has found that the glaciers surrounded by highways and human activities are melting at a comparatively faster rate," Wangchuk said.

"Global warming due to America and Europe alone is not responsible for this climate change, but the local pollution and emissions are equally responsible for this. In areas like Ladakh, there should be minimal human activities so that the glaciers can remain intact for the locals here and the country across," he further said.

Furthermore, the engineer-turned-education reformer appealed to the Prime Minister to ensure the protection of Ladakh and other Himalayan regions from industrial exploitation and stressed the need for the adoption of sustainable development.

Wangchuk said, "It is my appeal to PM Modi to provide protection to Ladakh and other Himalayan regions from this industrial exploitation as it will impact and safeguard the lives and jobs of the people. However, I believe that besides the government, the people should also be equally concerned about climate change and look after the measures to mitigate it," he said emphasizing to adapt to the sustainable mode of living that the resources are being used to meet the development goals while keeping them preserved for the coming generations so that the nature can continue providing its resources and services to the humans.

In the video, Wangchuk appealed to the people of the country and the world to help protect the environmentally sensitive region of Ladakh. "This is an urgent appeal from Sonam Wangchuk in Ladakh (in the Indian Himalayas) to the people of India and the world to help protect the environmentally sensitive region of Ladakh. He appeals to the Prime Minister of India to intervene and safeguard this fragile ecosystem under the sixth schedule of the Indian constitution," the description of the Youtube video read.

Who is Sonam Wangchuk?

A mechanical engineer and Director of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), Sonam Wangchuk was born in 1966. Wangchuk is the recipient of the Magsaysay Award in the year 2018. Wangchuk's personality inspired the fictional character of Phunsukh Wangdu essayed by Aamir Khan in the 2009 film -- 3 Idiots.

Wangchuk is well-known for setting up his innovative school - the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL). The school is said to be running on solar energy and uses no fossil fuels for cooking, lighting, or heating. He set up the SECMOL in 1988 with the aim of supporting Ladakhi children and youth and training the students whom the system termed as failures. In 1994, Wangchuk launched Operation New Hope to bring reforms to the government school system.