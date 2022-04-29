'Society To Which Violence Is Dear Counting Its Last Days': RSS Chief On Communal Clashes

At a time when violent incidents were reported from multiple parts of the country in the last few days, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday underlined the need to bring all the communities together and further preserve humanity. Further stating that the days of violence are coming to an end, he said that violence will not benefit anyone.

Notably, the RSS leader's statements came in the backdrop of the recent clashes that were witnessed during the celebrations of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in several states. Bhagwant was speaking at the 'Gaddinashini' programme (ceremony to assume religious seat) of Sai Rajeshlal Mordiya, the great-grandson of Sant Kanwarram, at Kanwarram Dham on Bhankheda Road in eastern Maharashtra.

#WATCH | The society to which violence is dear is now counting its last days. Non-violent and peace-loving people will stay: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Maharashtra's Amravati (28.04) pic.twitter.com/66bQDMUmMG — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

Without naming anyone, he took an indirect dig over forces triggering communal violence and said,

"Violence does not benefit anybody. The society to which violence is dear is now counting its last days. We should forever be non-violent and peace-loving. For this, it is essential to bring together all communities and preserve humanity. We all need to do this work on a priority."

'There is a need to ensure the survival of the Sindhi language': RSS chief

Mohan Bhagwat while speaking at the event also noted the need to ensure the survival of the Sindhi language and culture. Stating that India is a multi-lingual country and each language has its own importance, he said that a Sindhi university must be established in the country.

Further observing that the community has made a huge contribution to the development of the country, he stressed promoting and preserving Sindhi culture and language.

Recent violent clashes

Over the past few weeks, multiple incidents of communal violence were reported in various states. It started with the Ram Navami celebrations in Madhya Pradesh where incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism were reported from the Khargone region of the state, West Bengal's Howrah, and Jharkhand's Lohardaga. These erupted after a group of unknown people hurled stones at the Ram Navami procession, triggering violent clashes.

Following this, similar incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism were again reported on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti from various states.

Image: ANI