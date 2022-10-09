Solar Era! PM Modi Declares Modhera As India's 1st Solar-powered Village

As a major step for the country's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared Gujarat's Modhera village as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village. He also laid the foundation stone and dedicated development works at Modhera.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday where he is set to launch various projects worth more than Rs 14,600 crore and address gatherings ahead of the state Assembly polls which are scheduled later this year.

Addressing a massive crowd here, the Prime Minister said, "Modhera, which is associated with the Sun Temple will also be known for its strides in solar energy. Big day for Modhera as it takes a giant leap towards harnessing solar power. Now we will not pay for electricity, but start selling it and earn from it. Till a while back, the government used to supply electricity to citizens but now, with the installation of solar panels, citizens will produce their own electricity."

"Today, new energy of development has been infused for Modhera, Mehsana and the whole of North Gujarat. From electricity, water to road and rail. Many projects related to dairy, skill development and healthcare have been inaugurated and foundation stones have been laid today," the Prime Minister added.

Making Modhera India's first round-the-clock solar-powered village involved developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings.

PM Modi on 3-day visit to Gujarat

Later, PM Modi is also expected to offer prayers at the Modheshwari Mata Temple and visit the Surya Mandir.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will be at Amod in Bharuch district where he will dedicate to the nation various projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore. He will inaugurate the Modi Shaikshanik Sankul -- an educational complex for the needy students -- in Ahmedabad on Monday.

On Monday evening, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,460 crore in Jamnagar. On Tuesday, PM Modi will address a gathering at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,300 crore at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. He will then leave for the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)