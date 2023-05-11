Soldier Killed In Accidental Fire In J&K's Poonch

A soldier was killed in accidental fire from his weapon along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Krishna Ghati sector, when the rifle of Lance Naik Jasbir Singh went off accidentally, they said.

Singh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, the officials said. On being informed, a police team visited the spot and after the completion of all the legal formalities, the body was shifted to a hospital. Police have registered a case in this connection.