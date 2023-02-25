Soldier Reportedly In Pakistan Jail; Son Urges President Murmu, PM Modi To Bring Him Back

The son of an Indian Army soldier Anand Patri, who went missing after the India-Pakistan war in 1965 and was reported to be lodged in a Lahore prison, has urged President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring his father back from Pakistan.

The soldier's son, who has been identified as Bidyadhar Patri and lives in Odisha, also appealed to the central government to at least get his father's death certificate if he had already died in the prison in Pakistan.

While speaking about his appeal, Bidyadhar Patri said, "My father was serving as a sepoy in the Bengal Defence Regiment during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965 when he went missing. My family is staying in the Dhamnagar block of Odisha’s Bhadrak district."

"If my father has died in prison, we need a death certificate from Pakistan authorities. I also appeal to President of India Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi to get justice for him."

International Human Rights Activist, Uttam Roy, has also confirmed that Anand Patri was recruited into the Army from Kolkata and also fought in the 1962 India-China war.

He also mentioned that he came to know about his father in Pakistan’s prison through a publication in 2003. He said, "He did not return after the 1965 war. A publication in 2003 said that my father is locked in Lahore jail in Pakistan. Since I came to know that my father is alive, I knocked on every door for help but didn’t get any."

"If my father had returned 20 years ago, our family would have spent some time with him. I urge the government of India to bring him back, and if he is dead, then bring a death certificate from the Pakistani authorities. I urge the President who is also from Odisha to take cognizance,” he said.

Call to assign him 'Martyr' status

Bidyadhar also highlighted that his father was supposed to be released by 2007 but the Pakistani authorities kept his father back as he was from the Indian Army.

The soldier's son has also called for assigning his father a 'martyr' status if he passed away in the Lahore prison. The letter with all the details and demands have been submitted to the President's office.