Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam celebrated India's 74th Republic Day with dance performances and a number of events. Republic TV reported from Budgam on Thursday. "Republic Day unites, integrates, and binds us altogether who belong from different regions and religions. Also, we celebrate this festival always with happiness and joy," one of the soldiers Republic TV spoke to said.

#ProudToBeIndian | We live and die for the country and this is what keeps us alive: Jawans speak to Republic TV's @shawansen. WATCH special Republic Day broadcast #LIVE from Budgam - https://t.co/bn2E9Q0XKX pic.twitter.com/AQHAofYhHn — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2023

A show of strength

The CRPF Quick Action team from the Budgam radar station performed extensive drills. "The temperature is in minus but our attitude is positive, with this we will always fight the obstacles. This is also a part of our training and we can't take temperature as an excuse. Winter obviously brings a lot of challenges, but with our morale up we can make everything possible."

India celebrates 74th Republic Day

India on Thursday celebrated the 74th Republic Day. The Constitution of India came into effect on this day in 1950. Massive Republic Day celebrations were held in Delhi's Kartavya Path in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.