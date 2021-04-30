Last Updated:

Soli Sorabjee's Demise: President Kovind, CJI Ramana Pay Rich Tributes To Legal Icon

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences to the family & friends of Soli Sorabjee, “who deeply influenced the evolution of law & justice system"

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday remembered veteran lawyer and former attorney general Soli Sorabjee, who passed away just hours earlier on Friday morning. The 91-year-old jurist was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi after contracting COVID-19.

“Shri Soli J Sorabjee served the office of Attorney General of India twice with great distinction. His humane and compassionate approach defined his legal work. His body of work, spread over nearly seven decades, in defending the fundamental rights and human rights is of international repute,” CJI Ramana said.

He further said that Sorabjee will be remembered as a legend who added strength to the pillars of democracy. “I pay my deep respect to the departed soul. Condolences to the family, friends and fans,” the CJI stated.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed condolences to the family and friends of Sorabjee, “who deeply influenced evolution of constitutional law and justice system.” Praising him as an icon of India's legal system, President said Sorabjee was among the most eminent jurists.

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee no more

Soli Sorabjee, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, began his legal practice in 1953 at the Bombay High Court and was designated senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 1971. He became the attorney general of India first from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

A renowned human rights lawyer, Sorabjee was appointed by the United Nations as a Special Rapporteur for Nigeria in 1997 to report on the human rights situation in that country. He went on to become a member and chairman of the UN Sub Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights from 1998 to 2004.

The veteran jurist was a strong advocate of freedom of speech and had defended freedom of press in many landmark cases in the Supreme Court.

