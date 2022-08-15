Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Calls On Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Solicitor General Tushar Mehta called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday.

The solicitor general is the second senior-most law officer of the central government after the Attorney General and handles litigations on behalf of the Union of India.

"Shri Tushar Mehta, Hon'ble Solicitor General of India called on the Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

Dhankhar took over as the vice president on August 11. PTI NAB TDS TDS

