Some Forces Conspiring To Create Anarchy In Society, Need To Defeat Their Design: RSS

Some forces in the world are not accepting the "Bharatiya" resurgence and are opposing Hindutva thought within and outside the country, devising new conspiracies for creating mutual distrust and anarchy in society, and there is a need to defeat their designs, the RSS top decision making body said on Monday, March 13.

Passing a resolution at its meeting in Samalkha, Haryana, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) urged the people to be vigilant against the forces that are instigating divisiveness.

The ABPS wishes to underscore the fact that while many countries have respect and goodwill for Bharat, some forces in the world are not accepting this Bharatiya resurgence based on its 'Swa' or selfhood, the resolution passed at the annual meeting read.

These forces opposing Hindutva thought within and outside the country are devising new conspiracies for creating mutual distrust in society, systemic alienation, and anarchy by instigating selfish interests and divisiveness, it noted.

While being vigilant towards all these, we also need to defeat their designs, it added.

More than 1,400 office bearers, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, are participating in the annual meeting which began in Samalkha on Sunday, March 12.

A select number of office bearers of 34 RSS-linked organisations, including Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), are also present at the meeting, which will conclude on Tuesday.

While BJP president J P Nadda and party general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh joined the meeting on Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar came to attend the meeting in the second half of the day on Monday.

In its resolution, the ABPS said it is of the considered opinion that the prolonged journey of Bharat's 'Swa' to realize the noble objective of global wellbeing has always been a source of inspiration for all of us.

During the period of foreign invasions and struggle, while Bharat's societal life got disturbed, its social, economic, cultural,l and religious systems were severely mutilated, it said.

In this period, under the stewardship of revered saints and great personalities, the entire society preserved its 'Swa' while being in a continuous struggle. The inspiration for this struggle was based on the 'Swa trayi' of Swadharm, Swadesh,i and Swaraj in which the entire society participated, the resolution said.

On the auspicious occasion of 'Amrit Mahotsav' of Independence, the entire nation gratefully acknowledged the public leaders, freedom fighter,s and seers who contributed to this resistance, it said.

After Independence, we have attained remarkable achievements in many fields. Today, Bharat's economy is emerging as one of the leading economies of the world. The resurgence based on Bharatiya eternal values is being accepted by the world, the ABPS resolution said.

Bharat is heading towards a role for ensuring global peace, universal brotherhood and human wellbeing based on the conceptual framework of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', it added.

In its resolution, the ABPS said that it is of the opinion that in the process of making well organized, glorious and prosperous nation, we need to overcome the challenges ofthe fulfilment of basic needs of all sections of society, opportunities for holistic developmen,t and building new models based on Bharatiya concept of modernity through judicious use of technology and eco-friendly development.



To rebuild the nation, it stressed the need to make special efforts for achieving the objectives such as strengthening the family institution, creatinga fraternity based harmonious society and developing entrepreneurship witha Swadeshi spirit.

The entire society, especially the youth, will have to make concerted efforts in this regard, it said.

As renunciation and sacrifice were essential for freedom from the foreign rule during the period of struggle; in present times, we need to establish a social life free fromthe colonial mindset and committed to civic duties forthe realization of above mentioned objectives, the ABPS said.

In this perspective, the call of 'Panch Pran' (five resolves) given by the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) on Independence Day is significant, it added.

The ABPS said this 'Amritkaal' is offering the nation an opportunity to make collective efforts so that Bharat attains global leadership.

The ABPS calls upon the entire society including enlightened people to participate, with full strength, in this endeavour of evolving contemporary systems in all the fields of social life including educational, economic, social, democrati,c and judicial institutions in the light of Bharatiya thought process, so that Bharat acquires its rightful place on the global stage as a strong, prosperous nation committed to universal wellbeing, the resolution said.