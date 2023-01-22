'Some People Consider BBC Above Supreme Court Of India': Rijiju Slams Docuseries On PM

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed the "malicious campaigns" against India in relation to the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that some people "consider the BBC above the Supreme Court of India."

“Some people in India have still not gotten over the colonial intoxication. They consider BBC above the Supreme Court of India and lower the country's dignity and image to any extent to please their moral masters,” tweeted Rijiju.

भारत में कुछ लोग अभी भी औपनिवेशिक नशा से दूर नहीं हुए हैं। वे लोग बीबीसी को भारत का उच्चतम न्यायालय से ऊपर मानते हैं और अपने नैतिक आकाओं को खुश करने के लिए देश की गरिमा और छवि को किसी भी हद तक गिरा देते हैं। — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 22, 2023

PM’ voice, the voice of 1.4 billion: Rijiju

“Minorities, or for that matter every community in India is moving ahead positively. India’s image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India. PM @narendramodi Ji’s voice is the voice of 1.4 billion Indians,” Rijiju tweeted.

He further said, that there is no better hope from these 'tukde tukde' gang members whose only aim is to weaken the might of India.

वैसे भी इन टुकड़े-टुकड़े गिरोह के सदस्यों से कोई बेहतर उम्मीद नहीं है, जिनका एकमात्र लक्ष्य भारत की ताकत को कमजोर करना है। — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 22, 2023

Sanjeev Tripathi too slams the documentary

Prior to this, Sanjeev Tripathi, the former head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), criticised the BBC for its documentary on PM Narendra Modi, calling it "prejudiced, biased, and full of factual inaccuracies."

He continued by saying that everyone should condemn the documentary.

Speaking to ANI, Tripathi questioned the BBC's objectives for producing the PM Modi documentary, claiming that it appeared to be "motivated". He claimed that the documentary covers the Godhra practice burning incident and the 2002 Gujarat riots, including that the Supreme Court not too long ago gave PM Modi a clean chit within the case.

“This documentary of BBC, which claims to examine the so-called tensions between Hindus and Muslims in India, and in that context, talks about again the so-called controversial policies of Prime Minister Modi, is not only prejudiced but is also biased and full of factual errors,” he stated.

More than 300 prominent Indians, including retired judges, government officials, and veterans of the armed forces, signed a statement criticising the British national broadcaster for exhibiting "unrelenting prejudice" toward India and its chief.