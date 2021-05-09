Some States Witness Plateauing Trend In COVID-19 Cases, Experts Express Hope

As the country battles the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, people in different parts of India are witnessing strict lockdown like restrictions in order to curb the coronavirus contagion.

Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Saturday released a statement in which he said that in the past seven days, 180 districts in the country have not seen a single new case of COVID-19, no new infections have been recorded in 18 districts in the last two weeks and 54 districts have not witnessed any new infection the last 21 days.

"For the last 7 days, 180 districts in the country have not seen a single new case of Covid-19. 18 districts have not recorded any cases in the last 14 days. 54 districts have not witnessed any new case in the last 21 days," said the Union Health Minister.

The statistics released by the Government of India on Friday showed a plateauing trend in 15 states and Union Territories.

Where 18 districts in the country are witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Professor M Vidyasagar and Dr Anshuman Kumar spoke about the second wave and shared their views on the statistics released by the government showing a plateauing trend and an upward trajectory in some states.

The IIT Hyderabad Professor said that the numbers mentioned in the graph were better than what had been anticipated on Wednesday when he last spoke to the team of Republic TV.

Professor Vidyasagar said, "We do believe the total number of cases nationwide are reaching a plateau and will begin to surely decrease soon."

He said that for now, he does not know if there will be a flat peak which will take a few days to show a decrease in the number of cases or if there will be a sharp peak wherein the cases will decrease immediately.

"Current indication is that it will be at a plateau for like a few days before beginning to decrease."

On being questioned if the states like Maharashtra, UP which are now witnessing a plateau, will see a decrease in the number of cases in the coming days, Prof. replied that surely the plateauing trend will be followed by a decrease as the factors causing the spread of the deadly infection, are already been taken care of.

Chief Cancer Surgeon, Dr Anshuman Kumar during his conversation said that the states have taken adequate measures to control the spread of the virus but still it is very important for everyone to strictly follow COVID safety protocols which include self-disciplinary COVID appropriate behaviour.

As the citizens of the country witness a rise in the number of recoveries, new concerns like that of the black fungus have also come into picture.

Dr Anshuman Kumar listed some red flags that people should watch out for.

He said the people who are immunocompromised face issues like lung fungal infections.

Dr Kumar said, "if you get deficient or breakage in the immune system or suppressed immune system, the fungal infections get ramped up, therefore, we have to be watchful even after recovery of COVID if one gets any symptom of persistent cough, fever, chest pain or anywhere in the body or any kind of abnormal symptom, the person must consult as fungal infections in post COVID era are increasing day by day."

COVID situation in India

India on Saturday recorded 37,23,446 active coronavirus cases whereas 2,38,270 deaths were reported.