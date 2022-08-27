Sonali Phogat Death: Goa Police Nab Two More Persons In Case, Four Arrests Made So Far

In yet another breaking development, the Anjuna Police arrested two more persons on Saturday, August 27, in connection with the murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. The two arrested have been identified as Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Rama, both alleged drug peddlers.

Earlier Phogat's aide, Sudhir Sagwan and his friend Sukhwinder Singh, were arrested for allegedly giving her a noxious substance at a party in Goa. Both Sagwan and Singh have been sent to 10 days of police custody.

Drugs given to the deceased, which led to her untimely demise, were taken from the restroom of the Curlies restaurant based on information provided by the accused, Sudhir Sangwan, sources claim. Methamphetamine has been identified as one of the drugs, allegedly fed to Phogat.

Further inquiry has shown that Dattaprasad Gaonkar, a room boy at the Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where the accused individuals and the deceased woman were lodging, supplied the drugs.

Both Edwin Nunes, who runs the Curlies restaurant, and alleged drug dealer Dattaprasad Goankar have been detained by the police after being charged with offences under sections 22(b), 29, and 25 of the NDPS Act. Rama was picked up after the interrogation of Gaonkar.

Further investigation is in progress with PI Prashal Dessai under the supervision of SDPO Jivba Dalvi, SP Shekhar Prabhudesai and IGP Omvir Singh.

More drugs recovered from restroom of restaurant

According to a message sent by Goa police on Saturday, more drugs have been recovered from the restroom of the restaurant. The Arjuna Police station has registered a case after finding 2.20 grams of Methamphetamine concealed in the ladies toilet of Curlies Beach Shack restaurant. Sudhir Sagwan had allegedly concealed the drugs while Sukhwinder Singh had procured them on August 22 from Goankar, police stated.

"The peddler provided drugs to Sudhir which was administered to the deceased. The case has been registered against the premises of Shack and we recovered a small among of drugs from the toilet. Since he (Nunes) is the caretaker or manager of the resort, it is his responsibility that his premises are not used for illegal purposes. Both have been taken into custody," Goa DGP Jaspal Singh said.