Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Another Drug Peddler Nabbed By Goa Police; Total Arrests 5

In a fresh development concerning the ongoing probe into the Sonali Phogat murder case, the Anjuna Police in Goa nabbed another drug peddler, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five, reported ANI. Earlier, four others including two of Phogat's aides, a drug peddler, and the owner of the club were arrested by the police. The fifth accused, now detained by the police, is identified as Rama Mandrekar.

Earlier on Saturday, the Anjuna Police had arrested Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies’ beach nightclub in Anjuna, where Phogat was last seen partying, and a suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar who allegedly supplied drugs to Phogat’s two associates, who fed them to her. The two have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

As informed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi, the BJP leader was administered a drug named 'methamphetamine' at the club by the accused. Some left-over of the drug were also recovered from the club's ladies' washroom.

At the same time, the two aides, Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and his associate, Sukhwinder Singh were also presented before the court on Saturday which remanded them to 10 days of police custody. The two allegedly force-fed Phogat with a spiked drink while they were partying at the Goa-based club last week.

Sonali Phogat murder case

Previously suspected of dying due to a heart attack, BJP leader Sonali Phogat was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. However, later a post-mortem report revealed blunt force injuries on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Following the investigation, the Goa Police arrested the owner of Curlies beach shack in Anjuna and a suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar. Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and his associate, Sukhwinder Singh who travelled to Goa with Phogat on August 22 also confessed that they intentionally gave her an obnoxious chemical in a liquid and made her drink it.

According to the police, Gaonkar had allegedly supplied drugs to Sukhwinder Singh. CCTV footage from a club has also surfaced showing the trio partying together.

