Over a week after actor-politician Sonali Phogat died in Goa, Haryana police on Wednesday arrested another suspect, who is a computer operator. According to sources, the detained suspect, named Shivam, absconded after the death of the BJP leader and went missing with a DVR, mobile and laptop containing essential documents in the Phogat murder case. While his mobile phone and laptop have been seized, the DVRs are yet to be recovered.

"The suspect was detained from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut-Ghaziabad area and is being questioned. He used to switch off his phone often. We have recovered a mobile phone and a laptop from his possession," said Station House Officer (SHO) Mandeep Chahal.

Meanwhile, Goa police went to Haryana's Hisar to investigate the case. "We have come here for the probe. We will visit places as per the investigation," Goa police personnel was quoted by news agency ANI after arriving in Hisar, Haryana.

Haryana police visit Sonali Phogat's farmhouse

The Haryana police on Tuesday visited the farmhouse of the actor-politician Sonali Phogat to probe a complaint of theft lodged by her family members. Phogat was brought dead to a hospital in north Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the State with two of her male aides.

Following the death of the ex-Bigg Boss contestant, her family rejected the theory of heart attack and alleged that she was murdered in Goa. They also alleged that a laptop, digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras, and some documents were stolen from the farmhouse recently. They claimed that Shivam, an aide of the BJP leader's associate Sudhir Sangwan, had stolen things from the late actor's farmhouse after the news of her death made headlines.

5 accused arrested

Earlier on Monday, August 29, five accused in Sonali Phogat's murder case were arrested by the Goa police. Notably, the BJP leader died allegedly after being fed drugs by her associates at a nightclub in North Goa on August 22. She was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna the next day where the state police initially claimed that the actor had suffered a heart attack.

However, the provisional death certificate revealed blunt force injuries on the actor's body. Following the information, the Goa police registered a murder case against her five persons. Sonali Phogat’s Personal Assistant (PA) Sudhir Sangwan and his associate, Sukhwinder Singh, who travelled to Goa with her allegedly confessed to mixing an obnoxious chemical in her drink at the party. The duo has been sent to 10-day police custody.