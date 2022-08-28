Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Haryana To Write To Goa Govt Seeking CBI Probe Into Incident

In Sonali Phogat's murder case, the Haryana government on Sunday will write to the Goa government requesting to recommend a CBI probe into the death of the actor as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured the family members of the deceased BJP leader. This development came a day after the family members of Phogat met Khattar at his residence.

Notably, on Saturday, the Anjuna Police arrested two more persons on Saturday, August 27, in connection with the murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. The two arrested have been identified as Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Rama, both alleged drug peddlers. Earlier Phogat's aide, Sudhir Sagwan and his friend Sukhwinder Singh were arrested for allegedly giving her a noxious substance at a party in Goa. Both Sagwan and Singh have been sent to 10 days of police custody.

Sonali Phogat's kin Meets Haryana CM Khattar over CBI Probe demand

On August 27, the family members of the deceased Sonali Phogat met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. The BJP leader's daughter, sister, brother-in-law, and two brothers met CM Khattar at his residence at a time when police makes multiple arrests in the case. Taking to Twitter, CM Khattar assured all possible help to the late BJP leader's family, "The family of late BJP leader Sonali Phogat ji met in Chandigarh today. I assured them that we stand with them in this hour of grief and as per their demand, will write a letter to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI inquiry.

दिवंगत भाजपा नेत्री सोनाली फोगाट जी के परिवार ने आज चंडीगढ़ में मुलाकात की।



मैंने उन्हें भरोसा दिलाया कि इस दुख की घड़ी में हम उनके साथ खड़े हैं और उनकी मांग के मुताबिक इस मामले में गोवा सरकार को चिट्ठी लिखकर CBI जांच की सिफारिश करने का अनुरोध करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/jBGUbslY90 — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 27, 2022

After the meeting, Sonali Phogat's daughter said that they have demanded a CBI probe into the case and CM Khattar has assured to look into it. The late BJP leader's sister-in-law said, "Truth will come out soon. We need a detailed probe. We are confident of getting justice and demanded a CBI probe as we think it was a conspiracy."

Shocking CCTV of moment Sonali Phogat was allegedly force-fed drugs accessed

A shocking clip accessed by Republic TV shows the moment when Haryana BJP leader late Sonali Phogat was seemingly force-fed drugs at Curlies Beach Shack restaurant in Goa's Anjuna. The clip shows Phogat dancing when arrested accused Sudhir Sanghwan allegedly forced her to consume a drink that contained a noxious chemical substance.

According to the police, Phogat was administered methamphetamine drugs by the accused hours before her death. The leftovers from the drugs which were given to her have been seized from the restaurant's washroom. Sudhir Sanghwan had allegedly concealed the drugs in the washroom while Sukhwinder Singh had procured it on August 22 from a Goankar drug peddler, police said.

