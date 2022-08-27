Sonali Phogat's Death: Family Meets Haryana CM Khattar Over CBI Probe Demand

The family members of the deceased Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat on August 27 met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. According to sources, the Haryana CM will write to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant regarding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case. The family had previously demanded a CBI enquiry in the case.

The CM has also assured all possible help to the late BJP leader's family. Sonali Phogat's daughter, sister, brother-in-law and two brothers met CM Khattar at his residence at a time when police makes multiple arrests in the case.

After the meeting, Sonali Phogat's daughter said that they have demanded a CBI probe into the case and CM Khattar has assured to look into it.

The late BJP leader's sister-in-law said, "Truth will come out soon. We need a detailed probe. We are confident of getting justice and demanded a CBI probe as we think it was a conspiracy."

Earlier in the day, Sudhir Sanghwan and Sukhwinder Singh, the main accused in the alleged murder case of Sonali Phogat, were sent to 10-day police custody.

"Court sent the two accused to 10-day Police custody. They will be interrogated. We have also arrested one drug peddler. The owner of the club where it was supplied has also been arrested," Goa IGP said.

The police on Saturday arrested Edwin Nunes, owner of Curlies Beach Shack in Anjuna, and drug peddlers Dattprashad Gaonkar and Rama, taking the total arrests in the case to five.

"The investigation is going on well. Multiple teams are working. We will send one team to Haryana too," said Jaspal Singh, Director General of Police.

Shocking CCTV of moment Sonali Phogat was allegedly force-fed drugs accessed

A shocking clip accessed by Republic TV shows the moment when Haryana BJP leader late Sonali Phogat was seemingly force-fed drugs at Curlies Beach Shack restaurant in Goa's Anjuna.

The clip shows Phogat dancing when arrested accused Sudhir Sanghwan allegedly forced her to consume a drink that contained a noxious chemical substance.

According to the police, Phogat was administered methamphetamine drugs by the accused hours before her death. The leftovers from the drugs which were given to her have been seized from the restaurant's washroom.

Sudhir Sanghwan had allegedly concealed the drugs in the washroom while Sukhwinder Singh had procured it on August 22 from a Goankar drug peddler, police said.

