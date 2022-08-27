Last Updated:

Sonali Phogat's Death: Goa CM Extends Full Support In Probe, Says Accused Will Be Punished

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured of extending his government's full support to the state police in the Sonali Phogat death case.

Sonali Phogat

Image: PTI/Instagram


As a probe is underway into the death of Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday assured government's full support to the state police with the ongoing investigation. Goa Police on Thursday held two associates of Phogat in connection with her 'murder' after the post-mortem report said there were "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, CM Sawant said that the Goa police has government's full support from the first day of the investigation. 

"Those who have to be punished will be punished by Goa Police. At present, the accused are in custody and an investigation is going on. Whoever is included in the matter including drug peddlers and others will not be spared", he asserted. He also said that the safety of tourists arriving in the coastal state continues to remain a priority for the government. 

Earlier, when the case came into the light, the Chief Minister while speaking to the media had said that state Director General of Police Jaspal Singh was personally monitoring the investigation. 

Developments in the Sonali Phogat murder case

Previously suspected of dying due to a heart attack, BJP leader Sonali Phogat was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. However, later a post-mortem report revealed blunt force injuries on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Following the investigation, the Goa Police arrested the owner of Curlies beach shack in Anjuna and a suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar. Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and his associate, Sukhwinder Singh who travelled to Goa with Phogat on August 22 also confessed that they  they intentionally gave her an obnoxious chemical in a liquid and made her drink it.

According to the police, Gaonkar had allegedly supplied drugs to Sukhwinder Singh. CCTV footage from a club has also surfaced showing the trio partying together. 

Image: PTI/Instagram/@Sonali_Phogat

