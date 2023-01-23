Sonam Wangchuk Requests Citizens To Observe 1-day Fast With Him To Save Ladakh's Ecosystem

Sonam Wangchuk, the social-reformist engineer who inspired the character of Phunsukh Wangdu in the movie '3 Idiots' will observe a five-day fast to draw the government's attention toward the eco-fragile Ladakh as 'all is not well' in the Union Territory. Ahead of his symbolic fast, he has planned from January 26 at Khardungla pass (elevation of 18,000 ft) where the temperature drops to -40 °C, Wangchuk spoke exclusively to Republic TV and voiced his concerns about Ladakh.

ALL IS NOT WELL in Ladakh!

In my latest video I appeal to @narendramodi ji to intervene & give safeguards to eco-fragile Ladakh.

To draw attention of Govt & the world I plan to sit on a 5 day #ClimateFast from 26 Jan at Khardungla pass at 18000ft -40 °Chttps://t.co/ECi3YlB9kU — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) January 21, 2023

Stating that Ladakh is now a Union Territory which is 'the best news' in terms of the security of the region, he said that Ladakh and its people are not environmentally safe. "The safeguards for the environment, people and the land are enshrined in the constitution of India on the basis of 95% of the tribal population of Ladakh. But unfortunately, after assurances in the beginning of the UT announcement, they have not happened for the last three years and people here are very concerned about all these issues," Wanchuk told Republic.

He also revealed that he along with other activists is in touch with leaders from Leh and Kargil but not much action has been taken on the environmental front. Wangchuk said this is why he decided to sit on a five-day symbolic fast for drawing the government's attention toward climate change.

Several alarming studies have been published about the receding glaciers of the Himalayas. A December 2021 research published in the Frontiers in Earth Sciences journal suggested that glaciers in Ladakh's Pangong have retreated about 7% in the last three decades and further recession would have a catastrophic impact on the region's ecology.

Wangchuk's appeal to the citizens

Wangchuk also appealed to citizens in the big cities to join him in his mission which is to "draw their attention to the fact that when these glaciers in the Himalayas have melted, you will also have a difficult time because Himalayan glaciers are the source of water for two billion people". He further called on people in cities to observe a one-day fast and urged them to change their lifestyle to a more sustainable one.

Wangchuk said that for governments to act toward environmental conservation, the people should take climate crisis seriously. He also said that short-term industrialisation would not help as setting up industries in Ladakh would end up destroying the region. "You need long-term wisdom and that is one thing that we can learn from the Joshimath incident that short-term gain of few causes long-term problems for many," Wangchuk said.

Finally, he appealed to the Centre to keep its promises and transform the dream of making Ladakh a carbon-neutral zone into a reality. A carbon neutral zone is where there is a balance between the emission of carbon and its absorption from the atmosphere in carbon sinks. The main natural sinks are soil, forests and oceans and to date, there are no artificial sinks available on a scale needed to fight climate change.