Sonam Wangchuk Begins 7 Day 'Climate Fast'; MHA To Meet Ladakh Leaders In Delhi

Sonam Wangchuk, a renowned innovator and education reformist from Ladakh has begun his seven days long “Climate Fast” to safeguard the Union Territory from the rapidly changing climate along with the reservation demand under the sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution. The “Climate Fast” comes at a time when the Ministry of Home Affairs and representatives of Ladakh - Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are in New Delhi on Monday, June 19.

In conversation with Republic, Sonam Wangchuk explained his reasons behind the Climate Fast. “Firstly, we want to pray for the successful talks that are going to happen between the leaders of Ladakh and the Government of India. The other reason behind the fast is that apart from the government’s efforts, it is the people’s responsibility to take measures to ensure that the health of our environment is not degraded and for the same, we have to take steps by changing our lifestyle.”

When asked about the need of the sixth schedule for Ladakh, Wangchuk said, “Indian Constitution has been generous and the sixth schedule gives autonomy to indigenous people to make laws. The sixth schedule of the Consitution can help us make laws for the land with councils having local representatives. If we don’t have sixth schedule, then anyone deputed here as Governor or Administrator will take decisions on their own which will have the otherwise impact”.

Wangchuk informed Republic that when the Union Territory of Ladakh was carved, there was so much positivity and will to protect it but midway, things started moving otherwise as some interests came in between. “In order to help the government, we are here as strong voice of people of Ladakh so that we can get out rights and what is actually beneficial for the indigenous people,” he added.

Wangchuk said that what he is doing for the people of Ladakh is the same as PM Modi and others are doing by giving a call for Mission Life - to change the lifestyle for the ecosystem to tackle the environmental change.

Speaking on the meeting between leaders in Ladakh and Ministry of Home Affairs, social-political activist Sajjad Hussain told Republic that a delegation of Leh Apex Body – former BJP MP Thupstan Chhewang and former Ministers Chering Dorjey and Nawang Rigzin Jora along with former minister Qamar Ali Akhoon, former MLA Haji Asgar Ali Karbalaie and Sajjad Hussain from Kargil Democratic Alliance will be taking part in meeting that is scheduled June 19 in New Delhi.

The representatives of Ladakh will be putting four demands before MHA that includes statehood to Ladakh, protection under the sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, two Lok Sabha seats (one for Leh and one for Kargil) and Jobs security for the locals in Public Service Commission and Higher Education.