Sonam Wangchuk Sends Special Message Before Last Day Of His Fast In Ladakh's -40°C Weather

Social reformer and Engineer Sonam Wangchuk completed the fourth day of his symbolic fast in -40°C climate in Ladakh on January 29. Wangchuk, who is famous for inspiring the character of Phunsukh Wangdu in the film ‘3 Idiots’, camped at the Khardung La pass which is situated at an elevation of over 18,000 feet. Ahead of his fifth and final day of the fast which began on January 30, Wangchuk sent out a special message for the rest of India in order to save Ladakh’s environment and ultimately the entire nation.

Sonam Wangchuk sends special message for Indians

4th day of my #ClimateFast to #SaveLadakh under #6thSchedule of Indian constitution.

You all can join me tomorrow 30th Jan, last day of my fast. You can organise a 1 day fast in your area in solidarity with #Ladakh & ur own surroundings#climate #ILiveSimply pic.twitter.com/lYT9ngqR0b — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) January 29, 2023

In a video message from his camp, Wangchuk requested everyone to join him on the final day of his 'climate fast' on January 30 from 9 am to 6 pm. "Tomorrow, a lot of people will join me for the fast from 9 am to 6 pm, a lot of them approached me from different cities and countries. All I am saying is you also from your native place support us by fasting," he said in the video.

"This is not only for us but for the forests, mountains and rivers that are around you, do it for all that. So join me from tomorrow morning at 9 am to 6 pm. And if you fast collectively it would be better, the message will reach farther. And definitely share it with us through social media, we will share it further," Wangchuk said. He concluded his message by thanking all those who lent him support from all around the world for what he calls "the most important issue" (concerning climate change).

Wangchuk is observing the fast to save the fragile ecosystem of Ladakh and is voicing the demand to include the Union Territory in the sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution. Currently, the states Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram fall under the Sixth Schedule which provides for the creation of autonomous District Councils in certain tribal areas. These councils have the power to autonomously form laws for the land and everything related to it.