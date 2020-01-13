Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Orchestrating Violence In JNU; Says 'Modi-Shah' Govt Exposed

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of 'orchestrating violence' in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in which over 30 students were injured and alleged that the ruling party has failed to provide security to people. In her speech at the meeting of opposition parties in New Delhi, Sonia Gandhi said the incidents of violence at the JNU took place soon after police action in Jamia Millia Islamia over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The nation has watched in horror at the BJP-orchestrated assault on JNU coming so soon after what happened in Jamia, BHU, Allahabad University and AMU and other institutions of higher learning in other parts of the country. The Modi-Shah Government stands totally exposed for its inability to govern and to provide security to the people," she said. On January 5, more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked students and teachers with sticks and rods.

READ| JNU violence 'nothing short of a planned Maoist attack': ABVP makes startling allegations

Aishe Ghosh questioned By SIT

A week after JNU campus witnessed violence on January 5, the Delhi Police on Monday quizzed JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who is among the nine suspects who was asked to join the probe. Earlier, she had denied her involvement in the incident and also refused to join the probe but according to sources, the Special Investigation Team set up by Delhi Police Crime Branch questioned her for over 15 minutes in the University campus. Sources said that she was questioned about the video in which she was seen leading a mob. Currently, AISAs' Chunchun Kumar is missing and police might go on looking for him as well.

The SIT on Monday also identified a masked woman as a Delhi University student. The masked woman, wearing a check shirt, light blue scarf and carrying a stick, who was seen in the purported videos of the violence shared on social media was identified as Komal Sharma. Sharma, who is a student of Daulat Ram College, has also been sent a notice to join the probe, the police said. The phone of the student of Daulat Ram College was found to be switched off since Saturday night.

READ| Delhi Police Commissioner appears before Parl panel quizzing recent violence including JNU

READ| Deepika Padukone's brand visibility takes a hit after controversial JNU visit: Reports