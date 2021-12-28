Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Trying To Erase Ganga-Jamuni Culture; 'Can't Ruin Heritage'

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi made a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party government while speaking to party workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day, alleging that efforts are being made to erase the Ganga-Jamuni culture and asserting that the Congress will not remain silent and allow the destruction of India's heritage.

"History is being fabricated, and efforts are being made to erase our Ganga-Jamuni cultural heritage. The average inhabitant in this country is frightened and insecure. Dictatorships operate without regard for democracy or the constitution. In such circumstances, Congress cannot remain mute," Gandhi remarked.

"No one will be allowed to ruin our country's heritage. For the sake of the common people and the safeguarding of democracy, we will make every effort to combat anti-national and anti-social elements, and we will make any necessary sacrifices," she continued.

Terming Congress "a movement and not a political party," Sonia Gandhi said, "I do not need to tell under what circumstances the Congress was formed. Those who did not participate in the freedom movement can never understand its value. Congress and all its leaders participated enthusiastically in the freedom movement, struggled, suffered severe torture in jails and many patriots sacrificed their lives, after that we got freedom."

Congress marks 137th anniversary of the party's founding

Congress President Sonia Gandhi further said that with great insight and dedication, Congress leaders have established a strong basis for establishing a new India after Independence, adding that India is a country where all of its citizens' rights and interests are protected. At the AICC headquarters in the national capital, Congress marked the 137th anniversary of the party's founding. At the ceremony, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders were present.

The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, and its inaugural session was held from that date to December 31, 1885, in Mumbai (then Bombay). INC's first president was lawyer Umesh Chandra Banerjee. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress became the primary leader of the Indian independence struggle in the late 19th century, particularly after 1920. Congress was crucial in the liberation of India from British rule, as well as other anti-colonial nationalist movements around the British Empire.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI