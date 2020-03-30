Sonia Gandhi Approves Setting Up Of 'Central Control Room' To Monitor COVID-19 Situation

On Monday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the setting up of a ‘Central Control Room’ to monitor the novel coronavirus crisis. It will comprise Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Satav, former MLA Devendra Yadav and AICC secretary Manish Chatrath. It will function under the guidance and supervision of Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. Basically, the Pradesh Congress Committees will inform the Central Control Room about the actual situation on the ground pertaining to aspects as the spread of COVID-19, medical preparedness of the respective state governments and relief work conducted by the Congress party at the local level.

Congress president moots solutions

On March 27, Sonia Gandhi requested the Centre to issue a national advisory to assist the migrant workers. Writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she highlighted the woes of the migrant workers who were forced to walk hundreds of miles as no public transport was available. Moreover, she noted that some other people had run out of money after being forced to reside in hotels.

Claiming that the nationwide lockdown had begun to have a detrimental effect, she mooted two solutions. First, she suggested that migrant workers should be provided one-time state transport services so that they can reach their native place. Gandhi also called upon District Collectors to help people who could not afford a place to stay.

Rahul Gandhi writes to the PM

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also wrote to the PM expressing solidarity with the government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Contending that a total economic shutdown would amplify the death toll arising out of the novel coronavirus crisis, he urged the Centre to adopt a nuanced and targeted approach. Furthermore, he called upon the government to increase testing and ensure the speedy delivery of the financial package. He highlighted that monetary and other kinds of help must be extended to the migrant workers.

