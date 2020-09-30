Hathras Gangrape: Sonia Gandhi Slams UP Govt, Says 'won't Let BJP Break Constitution'

Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday broke silence on the heinous Hathras gang-rape incident and said that the 'terrifying horror on the innocent girl is a blot on our society'. She further slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for 'suppressing the matter' and not providing the 'right aid to the victim'. This comes after the family of the deceased victim of the horrific Hathras gangrape alleged that the police cremated her body in the middle of the night without their consent.

"Crores of people are enraged and angry. The terrifying horror on the innocent girl is a blot on our society I would like to ask that is it a sin to be a girl and that too in a poor family? What was the UP government doing? The matter was suppressed and the right aid was not given at the right time," said Sonia Gandhi.

Congress' official Twitter released a video, where the party chief said the victim was cremated like an orphan. She further questioned the governance in the state, adding that her party 'won't let BJP break the constitution and laws'.

"This is not death but she was killed by the district administration and UP govt. She was not protected and her body was not handed over to the family and she was forcibly cremated. Like an orphan, she was cremated. What kind of justice is this and what kind of govt is this? On behalf of the Congress party, I stand with the victim's family. We won't let BJP break the constitution and laws," she added.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation and said he has "no moral right" to continue in the post following allegations by the Hathras gang-rape victim's kin that police forced them to conduct her last rites.

In a series of tweets, Congress General Secretary in-charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi, said, "I was on the phone with the Hathras victim's father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair." "He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night the victim's father was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites," she said.

...यूपी में कानून व्यवस्था हद से ज्यादा बिगड़ चुकी है। महिलाओं की सुरक्षा का नाम-ओ-निशान नहीं है।अपराधी खुले आम अपराध कर रहे हैं।



इस बच्ची के क़ातिलों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए। @myogiadityanath उप्र की महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के प्रति आप जवाबदेह हैं। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 29, 2020

Hathras gangrape victim forcibly cremated, allege kin

The family of the now-deceased victim of the horrific Hathras gangrape alleged that the police cremated her body in the middle of the night without their consent. According to sources, a major scuffle broke out between villagers and District Magistrate and other senior police officials. The villagers claimed that the family had not been allowed to leave the residence, sources added.

The victim was brutally raped by four men in Hathras on September 14. The woman, who suffered spinal injuries, paralysis, and cuts in her tongue, died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

