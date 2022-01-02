Sonia Gandhi Dials Punjab CM Channi To Learn State's Preparedness To Combat COVID

President of All India Congress Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, January 2, called Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on phone and directed him to be fully prepared to combat any eventuality arising out of the COVID situation. This comes as India prepares to fight the Omicron variant with COVID cases rapidly increasing in the country.

Sonia Gandhi said, "There should be no complacency in this regard and concerted efforts should be made to face any possibility of emergency efficaciously".

CM Channi assures Sonia Gandhi of monitoring COVID situation

Responding to Sonia Gandhi's concerns, the Chief Minister said that he was constantly monitoring the current COVID situation in the state. He mentioned that he has been holding meetings with all departments to ensure all the requisite health and medical infrastructure are in place to effectively tackle any emergency that befalls.

Channi updated Sonia Gandhi about the COVID testing in the state that has been intensified and the availability of primary and secondary medical services have also been ramped up to provide the best treatment to CPOVID patients. He also said that the people are urged to be sensitive to the situation and follow all the necessary precautionary measures to curb the coronavirus infections.

Chief Minister said that all the necessary arrangements are made including sufficient stock of medicines, ventilators, and oxygen in case of any emergent situation. He then informed the Congress President the Chief Secretary is directed to be in touch with all Deputy Commissioners to meticulously review the current situation on daily basis and brief him on the same.

COVID situation in Punjab

To date, Punjab has reported a total of 6,05,126 COVID cases with 16,645 deaths. The state has administered 2,64,92,407 COVID vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

(Image: PTI/CHARANJITSINGHCHANNI/FACEBOOK)