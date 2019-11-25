Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Vadra Find Mention In Congress-Cena-NCP's MLA Parade

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan addressed the leaders and MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP at Hotel Grand Hyatt where all of them have assembled on Monday to show that they are "all one and together". Ashok Chavan started his address by welcoming Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders present at the venue.

'I can see that we are more than 162 and not just 162'

Ashok Chavan said, "We are expecting the Supreme Court's verdict in the next two to three days. I can see that we are more than 162 and not just 162. We are together with the view of establishing a stable government in the state. I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for giving us the permission to form this alliance. We visited the Governor today to inform that we have the signatures of 162 MLAs. He should call us to form the Maha Aghadi Government in the state. The serious concern is that the BJP government has not been given any specific time to prove majority. The power will be ours, we will be successful."

'We are all one and together'

Earlier, in a massive announcement, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut had claimed that all the 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP were together and would make an appearance at the Grand Hyatt hotel on Monday evening. He invited the Governor to come and ascertain the number for himself.

Cracks in NCP

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 23. While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, the NCP supremo made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. This was followed by more contradictory statements. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he was still in the party and the NCP had joined hands to form the government with BJP, party chief Sharad Pawar dismissed this assertion. Maintaining that there was no question of forming an alliance with BJP, Pawar alleged that his nephew had made a false statement to confuse the people. NCP leaders have been making attempts to convince Ajit Pawar to return to the Sharad Pawar camp.

