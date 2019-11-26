Sonia Gandhi Reads Out Preamble Of Constitution During Protest Against Maha Govt Formation

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday read out the Preamble of the Constitution of India on the 70th Constitution Day while protesting against the Maharashtra government formation by the BJP. The Congress party tweeted a video of the same in which several members of the Opposition were seen holding placards that read "Stop Murder of Democracy", "Save Our Consitution," and "Constitution In Crisis". They created a ruckus in the Parliament on Monday during the Lok Sabha session as they sought to raise issues and shouted slogans.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi reads out the Preamble of the Constitution of India outside Parliament on #ConstitutionDay pic.twitter.com/gvCGmNgNMk — Congress (@INCIndia) November 26, 2019

Sonia Gandhi files complaint with Om Birla

Sonia Gandhi on Monday filed a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's office over the alleged manhandling of women parliamentarians by the marshals and male parliamentarians during the protests. Following a ruckus during which Rahul Gandhi marked his return to the Parliament, Sonia Gandhi stated that manhandling by the marshals or the male Members of Parliament should not and cannot happen under any given circumstances. Reacting to the complaint, BJP Member of Parliament and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the violence and stated that "there is no space for violence in the Lok Sabha."

Supreme Court orders floor test on Wednesday

In a massive development, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, November 27 at 5 PM. The apex court has also asked for no secret ballot to be used for casting votes. The Supreme Court has also stated that a Protem Speaker must be appointed immediately and that he will hold the floor test on Wednesday. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM.

(With ANI inputs)