Sonia Gandhi Visits Former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress President Enquires About His Health

On Thursday evening, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi met with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi and inquired about his health. On October 31, Singh was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Following a complaint of weakness, he was brought to AIIMS on October 13 and has been under the care of doctors since then.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was brought to AIIMS on 13 October after complaining of fever and weakness, was diagnosed with dengue fever, according to hospital officials, who added that his condition is gradually improving. On October 11, the 89-year-old Congress leader had a fever and recovered, but his health remained fragile and he was given fluids. Dr Nitish Naik headed a team of cardiologists which treated the 89-year-old Congress leader in a special unit at the Cardio-Neuro Centre.

Wishes poured in from political factions for Manmohan Singh's recovery

On October 14, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited with the senior leader and inquired about his health. After Mandaviya's arrival, a brawl erupted because he supposedly had a photographer with him. Daman Singh, Manmohan Singh's daughter, had slammed the Health Minister for bringing a photographer against the family's wishes.

Ever since former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital, prayers from a wide range of leaders have begun to pour in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him a swift recovery and good health on Twitter on October 14. "I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji," he had said in a tweet.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi prayed for his rapid recovery and good health on Twitter. The All India Congress Committee General Secretary Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress politician Mukul Wasnik, and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh all wished him a speedy recovery. Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union minister Ashwani Kumar, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi all wished Singh a quick recovery. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi and NCP leader Nawab Malik, among others, prayed for the ex-Prime Minister's health.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI