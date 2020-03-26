Sonia Gandhi Writes To PM Modi, Proposes 8 Demands To Be Undertaken During COVID Lockdown

Amidst the 21-day pan-India lockdown, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Modi proposing eight suggestions that the government needed to 'immediately undertake' during the lockdown period. Calling the decision for a lockdown 'a welcome step', Sonia Gandhi stated that Congress would 'collaborate fully' with the Union Government, however some measures needed to be taken to address the massive health crisis.

Congress President & CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi writes a letter to PM Modi with suggestions that the govt should immediately undertake in this lockdown period. pic.twitter.com/YGsjUUFGKe — Congress (@INCIndia) March 26, 2020

Eight demands put forth by the Congress-

1.) Provide N95 masks and hazmat suits to health care workers and doctors. Scale-up production, provide them incentive- ä risk allowance for a period of 6 months.

2.) A dedicated portal for essential management of pandemic.

3.) Commission and begin temporary facilities with a large number of ICUs and ventilators in vulnerable areas

4.) Broad social protection measures for daily wagers, managers, other labourers including direct cash transfer.

5.) Its harvesting season peak, provide MSP and suspend all recoveries of the past 6 months.

6.) Implement "NYAY Yojana". After this 7,500 cash transfer to every Jan Dhan A/C, older people, pensioners, MGNREGA workers. Distribute 10 kg rice or wheat to every ration card holder.

7.) For salaried class deffer EMI for 6 months.

8.) Sector-wise relief for all businesses including MSMEs.

21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

