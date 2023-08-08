'Sonia Protecting Beta, Damaad', Nishikant Dubey Mocks Gandhis During No-trust Debate

BJP’s Nishant Yadav on Tuesday while representing the saffron camp’s side during the no-confidence motion debate ramped up his attack on the Gandhi family accusing former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi of protecting her beta (son) and daamad (son-in-law). Starting his debate by launching a jibe over Rahul Gandhi’s absence from the Lok Sabha, Dubey targeted Sonia Gandhi by claiming that her only aim is to secure the future of her son and help ‘damaad’ over corruption allegations.

The BJP MP, during the no-trust motion debate, said, "Sonia Gandhi's Congress has set two cultures: Bete ko set karna hai aur damad ko bhent karna hai (To promote her son, Rahul Gandhi, and to send gifts to her son-in-law, Robert Vadra.”

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi bursts into laughter after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says 'Sonia ji's party has two cultures, first- to set her son (Rahul Gandhi) and......"



Listen in to what BJP MP has to say here-https://t.co/FSmmtgWhxz #NishikantDubey #BJP #INDIA #Opposition… pic.twitter.com/Ux18GZqOMC — Republic (@republic) August 8, 2023

However, following the BJP MP’s statement, Sonia Gandhi was seen bursting into laughter along with her party colleagues.

BJP MP slams Rahul, says 'You can never be Savarkar'

Replying to the no-confidence motion, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a scathing critique of the Congress leader and said that "Rahul Gandhi can never be Savarkar". Further raising the issue of the Supreme Court staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case, Dubey stated, "The Supreme Court has not given a judgment. It has given a stay order...He is saying that he will not apologise...Secondly, he says 'I am not Savarkar' - You can never be Savakar..."

Notably, the BJP MPs remark was based on Rahul Gandhi's statement made after he was disqualified from Parliament following the Gujarat court's decision, convicting him in the criminal defamation case and ordering a sentence of two years. In view of his disqualification, Rahul said, "My name is not Savarkar. I am a Gandhi. I will not apologise."

Rahul's absence attracted criticism

Launching a dig at Rahul Gandhi for his absence from the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey stated that the saffron camp was accepting Rahul Gandhi today in Parliament as his disqualification ended on August 7. Mocking the Congress after Gaurav Gogoi, instead of Rahul Gandhi, initiated the debate on the no-confidence motion, Dubey said, "We thought that Rahul Gandhi was not ready to speak, he would have woke up late today."