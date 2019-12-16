Sonia Gandhi Slams BJP Over CAA Says 'attack On Students Will Be Modi's End'

Amid the ongoing protests in various parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has issued a statement on Monday. Slamming the BJP-led government at the Centre, she said, "The Modi government itself has become the mother of violence and partition. Government has pushed the country into a blind trench of hatred and scorched the future of youth in the fiery furnace."

The release also states, "It is the government's job to restore peace in the country, maintain law and order and protect the constitution of the country but the BJP government is attacking the country and its people."

Here is Sonia Gandhi's full statement:

Congress raises question on Delhi Police

Earlier in the day, the Congress condemned the actions of the Delhi police on the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus and demanded a judicial probe into the matter. Addressing the press, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad lamented the fact that the police broke an age-old convention of entering the University campus without seeking the permission of the varsity authorities. Moreover, he alleged that the Delhi police did not behave appropriately with women students of the university. Ghulam Nabi Azad remarked, “We are here to condemn what happened in Jamia Millia. The way in which police barged into the University campus, went into the library, bathrooms and beat up students."

Jamia Millia University protests

Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles in New Friends’ Colony near the university during a demonstration against the act, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire-fighters injured. A Jamia students’ body claimed they had nothing to do with the arson and “certain elements” had joined the protest and “disrupted” it. They also accused the police of high-handedness. The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson. Several states in the northeast and West Bengal have been rocked by violent protests over the Act, which seeks to provide citizenship to non-muslim religious minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

