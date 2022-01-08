Sonowal asks people to use Ayu Raksha kit developed by Ayush Ministry

Guwahati, Jan 8 (PTI) The Ayush Ministry has developed an ayurvedic kit to improve the immunity of people and keep them healthy, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, appealing to all to use the products in the package.

The Ayu Raksha kit comprises Chyawanprash, Annu oil, Samshamani Vati, and Ayush kadha whose regular consumption will increase the immunity level of people to fight COVID-19, the Union minister for Ayush told reporters here on Saturday.

Sonowal urged people to practise Yoga and follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Ayush to remain safe from contracting COVID-19.

The nation is witnessing another surge in COVID-19 infections and the health system of the country is ready to handle the challenge, he said. The Ministry of Ayush is working in close coordination with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and is aiming at maximising the efficacy of medications by supplementing each other, Sonowal said.

He said that the time-tested Ayush system has many evidence-based interventions for the management and treatment of COVID-19.

The Ayush Ministry is monitoring the current pandemic situation closely and issuing relevant guidelines, Sonowal added. PTI TR MM MM

