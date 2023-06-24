Last Updated:

Sonowal Reviews Arrangements For Ambubachi Mela

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, reviewed the temporary arrangements made at the Pandu Port of IWAI for the devotees and tourists who are coming from across the country.

Press Trust Of India
Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed arrangements for annual Ambubachi Mela at the Kamakhya Temple (Image: Twitter/@sarbanandsonwal)


Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday reviewed arrangements at the Kamakhya Temple where the annual Ambubachi Mela was being held.

Sonowal, the minister of Ports and Ayush, reviewed the temporary arrangements made at the Pandu Port of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for the devotees and tourists who are coming from across the country.

He directed officials to ensure that all steps are taken for the comfort of tourists.

Sonowal said that both the Centre and the Assam government have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees so that they do not face any difficulties during the four-day mela.

"Ambubachi Mela is part of our rich heritage, and a powerful symbol of 'Sanatan' culture. In order to encourage spiritual tourism, the government has been taking various steps," he said.

"I pray to 'Maa Kamakhya' that she keeps blessing all of us and keeps the society free from any wrong and inauspicious happenings," he added.

Sonowal also interacted with many devotees.

The doors of the Kamakhya Temple, atop the Nilachal Hills, were closed on the night of June 22 and will reopen on the morning of June 26 for the annual festival.

First Published:
