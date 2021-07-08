Sonowal Waits For 'auspicious Day' To Take Charge As Minister In PM Modi Cabinet

The former Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal did not take charge as Minister in PM Modi Cabinet on Thursday, July 8. But the minister has already taken an oath as a member of PM Modi cabinet on Wednesday, July 7. The newly-inducted Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and the Minister of AYUSH, Sonowal is waiting for an 'auspicious day' to take a charge as Minister in PM Modi's cabinet. Almost all the new cabinet ministers took the charge of their respective ministries on Thursday. ANI reported that according to the sources that 'auspicious day' for Sonowal would be coming Sunday. However, Sarbananda Sonowal has already started his work as a minister and held a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

Sonowal tweeted, " held a meeting with senior officals of the Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways in New Delhi and took an overview of the Ministry."

Held a preliminary meeting with senior officials of the @shipmin_india in New Delhi and took an overview of the Ministry. pic.twitter.com/yBV5E0rO5P — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 8, 2021

Later after taking the oath, Sonowal also met the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the capital city. Sonowal also expressed his honor to take an oath as a member of Prime Minister Modi's cabinet and to get a chance once again to serve the Nation under the leadership of PM Modi. He tweeted,

With the blessings of my late parents and the people of Assam, took oath as a member of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji's Cabinet. It's a rare honour to once again serve the Nation at a historic juncture under the dynamic leadership of Modi ji. #Govt4Growth pic.twitter.com/905Z75AhJp — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 7, 2021

The key members of the Union Cabinet

All the 43 cabinets took an oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in front of President of India Ram Nath Kovind. The Key figures of the Union cabinet include Jyotiarditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pashupati Kumar Paras. Scindia took oath as the Minister of Civil Aviation, Bhupender Yadav as Minister of Labour and Pashupati Kumar Paras as Minister of Food Processing Industry.

Seven Women Union Cabinets in Team Modi

A total of seven women MPs took an oath as a member of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. They include;

Anupriya Patel as a Minister of Commerce and Industry

Shobha Karandlaje as a Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare

Darshana Vikram Jardosh as a Minister of Textiles

Meenakshi Lekhi as a Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture

Annapurna Devi as a Minister of State

Pratima Bhoumik as a Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment

Bharati Pravin Pawar as a Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare

(IMAGE: PTI)